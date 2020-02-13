Azerbaijani CEC annuls voting results of 35th Khatai constituency at parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The results of the 35th Khatai constituency in Baku at the recent parliamentary elections were cancelled at the meeting of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC), Trend reports on Feb. 13 referring to CEC.

It was noted that during consideration of the appeals, it was revealed that there were violations in this constituency that did not allow determining the will of the voters of this constituency.

A proposal was made at the meeting to annul the results of this constituency and as a result of the voting, the proposal was accepted.

Rauf Abbasov was the leading candidate in this constituency.