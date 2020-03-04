Azerbaijani president opens Museum of History and Local Lore in Tovuz district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Museum of History and Local Lore in Tovuz district.
The president cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum.
President Aliyev viewed conditions created at the museum.
