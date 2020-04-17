President Ilham Aliyev: Quarantine regime should not interfere with agricultural work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17

Trend:

The quarantine regime should not interfere with agricultural work, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev at the meeting on the socio-economic results of the first quarter of 2020 through videoconference, Trend reports.

“Therefore, appropriate instructions have been given. As you know, some people have to travel from one area to another due to seasonal work. Therefore, since the work of intercity transport has been suspended, we need to discuss this issue separately and create all the conditions so that the quarantine regime does not create problems for us in the field of agriculture and people are able to move around. The task force has received instructions on this issue. I am sure that this instruction will be followed,” said the head of state.

He noted that in the first quarter, growth in agriculture was 3.7 percent.

“In crop production, even higher results were achieved – a 13 percent increase. Given that growth in crop production was also high last year, this indicates the successful and dynamic development of this sector. As for livestock, in order to achieve development here, we need more time. Over 3-percent growth has also been achieved here. This year, we plan to provide loans to entrepreneurs engaged in the agriculture from the Entrepreneurship Development Fund. In particular, I believe that in the current environment, more attention should be paid to the field of agricultural processing because we must create a value chain and try to supply more finished products to both domestic and foreign markets. It will also help create jobs. Of course, we must not forget representatives of small businesses,” said the head of state.