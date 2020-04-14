President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting on 2020 Q1 socio-economic results through videoconference (PHOTO)

Politics 14 April 2020 17:05 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired a meeting on the socio-economic results of the first quarter of 2020 through videoconference.

Highlighting the measures implemented in the first quarter of the year, President Ilham Aliyev said that the continuation of reforms in Azerbaijan has led to good results. Stressing the work done to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the head of state noted that the situation in Azerbaijan was under control. The President gave instructions to the government to minimize the impact of the pandemic on the economic situation. President Ilham Aliyev said that 2020 would also be marked by deep reforms covering many areas, and highlighted the economic indicators of the first quarter of the year.

Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank Elman Rustamov, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev and Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov delivered reports.

President Ilham Aliyev made closing remarks.

