Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia may face severe consequences of its policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

Armenia may face severe consequences of its policy, Spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.

Abdullayeva made the remark commenting on the claims of the Armenian MFA.

“The way of appeals and behavior recently demonstrated by the Armenian leadership needs a special commentary. Instead of eliminating the consequences of the outbreak of war, it strengthens the occupation of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, violating the rights of hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs). This goes to prove that those managing the country don’t realize their responsibility, but are also indifferent to the future of their country and its population,” the spokesperson noted.

“The unequivocal position of the international community condemning the occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories by Armenia, responsible for the bloodshed among thousands of civilians, ruined lives, violated rights of hundreds of thousands of people, gross violation of international obligations, as well as relevant decisions of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), do not give Armenia the moral right to speak about rights, laws, democracy, all the more so, teach others,” Abdullayeva stressed.

“Experience shows that when the Armenian side has no more arguments and nothing to say, it resorts to the "anti-Armenian sentiment" in Azerbaijan. However, the leadership of the aggressor Armenia, which pretends not to see that the root of this contention between the two peoples of the region are its groundless territorial claims and the aggressive policy. Armenia doesn’t take any steps to eliminate the consequences of this hostility and conflict, pursues a blind policy, far from reality, pragmatism and constructivism,” noted the spokesperson.

“As a result of this policy, first of all, Armenia may face serious consequences. If its leadership, as voiced in the official statements of Yerevan, thinks about peace and security in the region, then it should withdraw the occupying forces from the Azerbaijani territories and prepare its population for peace, and to demonstrate the political will with concrete results achieved at the negotiating table. Because the patience of Azerbaijan and international mediators is not unlimited,” Abdullayeva emphasized.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.