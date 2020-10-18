Territory in Khizi cleared of S-300 missile debris launched by Armenia - ANAMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.18

Trend:

Today, at 13:00, information was received about the fall of the debris of the S-300 missile on the territory of the Khizi region.

Debris of an S-300 missile were found on the territory of Sitalchay, Trend reports on Sunday referring to the statement by the Chief of the Operational Headquarters of the National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Idris Ismayilov at today's briefing.

Ismayilov noted that at present the territory is being cleared of missile debris: "The missile was shot down by the Azerbaijani Air Force."