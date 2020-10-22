With this Armenian government unfortunately, prospects for peaceful settlement very remote - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

Trend:

Of course, now situation on the ground have changed. The status quo no longer exists, the line of contact does not exist either. Therefore, of course, I think that now Armenian leadership must be more reasonable, and to commit itself to liberation of the occupied territories. So, our main objective at these discussions will be to find out whether the Armenian leadership is ready to liberate our territories or not, and if ready, then when, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Japan’s Nikkei newspaper, Trend reports.

Commenting on “If there is any progress on Friday between the ministers, is it possible to have a trilateral meeting in Moscow with Armenian prime minister also joining?” the head of state said: “Of course it is possible. Because this kind of meetings happened before. It depends on what will be the agenda if this kind of meeting is going to take place. Because with this Armenian government unfortunately, the prospects for peaceful settlement are very remote. Because very counter-productive and provocative statements and actions on behalf of Armenian leadership made actual negotiations senseless.”

President Aliyev noted that the main topic on negotiation table always has been liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions: “When Armenian prime minister declares that “Karabakh is Armenia”, when he declares that “Azerbaijan must negotiate with Nagorno-Karabakh’s so-called authorities”, and when he orders ballistic missile strike on a peaceful city of Ganja and daily attacks on other cities of Azerbaijan, there is not much room for negotiations.”