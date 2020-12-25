Former President of Ukraine congratulates President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Viktor Yushchenko, Former President of Ukraine, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency,

Dear Mr. President,

Dear Friend,

Our family wishes you a splendid birthday! May this new year in your life bring you health, happiness for you and your beautiful family, and prosperity for Azerbaijan. You have achieved astounding success in your country and we know this is only the beginning.

Mr. President thank you for your continued support to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

We look forward to working with you further on the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine," the letter said.