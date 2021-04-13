Together with Russian president, we discussed issue about Iskander-M missile – Azerbaijani president

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

Nothing was hidden from the Azerbaijani people, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

President Aliyev made the remark at a conference entitled "A New Look at the South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation", Trend reports on April 13.

“I think that the Azerbaijani people must know everything,” the president said. “We discussed the issue of the Iskander-M missile with Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

“The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense sent an official letter with photographs and evidence upon my instructions,” President Aliyev added. “But so far we have not received an answer.”

“Of course the news about the Iskander attack was a surprise to us,” the president said. “When the Armenian prime minister said they used Iskander, but it exploded only by 10 percent, everybody was laughing. Probably he couldn't properly deliver the message he wanted to say.”

“We are waiting for an official response from Armenia,” President Aliyev said. “I can say that we have enough information, but we are waiting for the official clarification.”