We returned to Shusha and we returned forever - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

We have returned to Shusha and we have returned forever, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said after laying foundation stone for a new mosque in Shusha, Trend reports.

“A building towering over the city should be the building of a mosque, and this building should be located in the upper part of the city. The day on which the foundation of the mosque is being laid was not chosen by chance either. Tomorrow, the entire Muslim world will celebrate the sacred holiday of Ramadan. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this blessed holiday of Ramadan. The groundbreaking ceremony of a new mosque in the ancient city of Shusha on the eve of the holiday has a great historical and symbolic meaning. From now on, the architects will deal with the entire mosque project and construction work will begin,” the head of state said.