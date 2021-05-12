Azerbaijani president lays foundation of new mosque in Shusha
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12
Trend:
The foundation stone of a new mosque was laid in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city on May 12, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani presidential press service.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the event.
