Azerbaijani president once again says at Jidir Plain in Shusha - Karabakh is Azerbaijan! (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev once again stated at the Jidir Plain in Shusha that Karabakh is Azerbaijan!
The Kharibulbul music festival, which started on May 12 in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan - Shusha, was continued today and a gala concert was held.
At the end of the concert, the Azerbaijani president appeared on the stage and, together with the representatives of art, said: "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"
Trend shows the video footage:
