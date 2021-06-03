High-level meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey military officials starts in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

The 13th meeting of the high-level Azerbaijan-Turkey military officials kicked off in Baku on June 3, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The meeting participants will discuss the current state of bilateral cooperation in the field of security, military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational, military-industrial and other spheres.

From the Azerbaijani side, the meeting is co-chaired by Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant-General Karim Valiyev, and from the Turkish side - by the second chief of the General Staff, Corps General Seljuk Bayraktaroglu.