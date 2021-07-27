Parliamentary co-op of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Turkey to develop fraternal relations of these states
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The establishment of a trilateral format of cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey will make an important contribution to the development of relations between these fraternal countries, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser said, Trend reports.
Qaiser made the remark at a trilateral meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan, which is being held in the Azerbaijani Parliament in Baku on July 27.
"We must expand our cooperation in the cultural, economic, educational, and other fields," the speaker said.
Qaiser stated that within this platform, regular meetings will be held to discuss key issues.
