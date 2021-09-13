Illegal cargo transport to Karabakh - reason to talk about Iran's insincerity, says MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The illegal transportation of goods to Karabakh gives grounds to talk about Iran's insincere policy, Vugar Iskenderov, an MP of Azerbaijan's parliament, told Trend.

"Azerbaijan has created new reality in the region. Countries with a pragmatic view of the future should support development and cooperation program proposed by Azerbaijan. Of course, Armenia should be among them. Armenia must put aside its revanchist ideas, including the sentiments that have prevailed there for 30 years, if it wants to exist as a state,” he said.

“Along with Armenia, our southern neighbor, Iran, should also finally realize that the policy of occupation and support for occupation is unacceptable," he added.

Information about the entry of a large number of Iranian trucks into the places of temporary deployment of Russian peacekeepers [in Karabakh] without the permission of Baku was received in August 2021.

Some 35 Iranian trucks entered and left through the Lachin corridor 70 times from July 11 through August 8.

Despite the fact that a month has passed since, according to the video footage received in recent days, that Iranian trucks continue to illegally enter the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. From August 11 through September 10, 58 trucks with materials for various purposes, in particular with fuel and lubricants, entered Khankendi, 55 of them later left.

"It should be noted that illegal transportation from Iran to Karabakh was carried out despite repeated warnings from official Baku about the availability of modern video surveillance systems. These and many other facts give grounds to speak about Iran's insincere policy towards Azerbaijan," he said.

