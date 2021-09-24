Iran always wishes peace, security, prosperity to Azerbaijan – ambassador
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Iran always wishes peace, security and prosperity to Azerbaijan, Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi said at the event dedicated to Iran's "Sacred Defense Week", Trend reports.
“Friendship and brotherhood between Iran and Azerbaijan are eternal and based on partnership,” the ambassador said. “The neighborhood policy and neighboring countries are a priority for Iran. Proceeding from this, Iran wants to see peace in the strong, stable region and regional countries.”
The Iranian ambassador revered the memory of the martyrs, especially the martyrs of Azerbaijan and Iran, for freedom, independence and the fight against aggression.
