Azerbaijan mine-clearing report for its liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has issued a report on the results of mine-clearing in the country's liberated lands over the past week, Trend reports on Jan. 17 referring to ANAMA.

Some 14 antipersonnel mines and one anti-tank mine, as well as 112 unexploded ordnance were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadly, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from January 10 through January 15.

A 51.8-hectare-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance during the reporting period.