Azerbaijan mine-clearing report for its liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17
Trend:
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has issued a report on the results of mine-clearing in the country's liberated lands over the past week, Trend reports on Jan. 17 referring to ANAMA.
Some 14 antipersonnel mines and one anti-tank mine, as well as 112 unexploded ordnance were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadly, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from January 10 through January 15.
A 51.8-hectare-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance during the reporting period.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
CSTO and military of Kazakhstan to develop plan for transfer of protected facilities to local security forces
Latest
Azerbaijan's patience not unlimited: on demarcation of borders and Armenia's attempts to play for time