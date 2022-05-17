OSCE MG couldn’t solve conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan - Turkish Grand National Assembly's Chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. OSCE MG couldn’t solve conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan for more than 30 years, Turkish Grand National Assembly's Chairman Mustafa Sentop said at the third General Conference of Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Baku, on May 17, Trend reports.

Turkey has always supported and will continue to support Azerbaijan, Sentop noted.

Sentop added that Azerbaijan’s territories were occupied by Armenia, international organizations recognized the occupation and OSCE Minsk Group (MG) was created to solve the problem, however, this organization has not been able to solve the problem.

"Azerbaijan liberated its territories from occupation as a result of 44-day second Karabakh War. We have always supported Azerbaijan in its struggle and will continue to do so. Azerbaijan's position is fairly, country fought for its territories " Sentop said.