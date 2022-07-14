France continues to provide technical support to Azerbaijan in landmine clearance – ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Azerbaijan and France continue to maintain an intensive dialogue and partnership, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross told reporters at the celebration event of the national French holiday – Bastille Day, Trend reports.

"French is extremely optimistic about the development of bilateral cooperation and continues to provide technical support to Azerbaijan in the landmine clearance. France keeps transferring mine detection equipment to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA)," Gross said.

According to him, the de-mining process is quite important for the return of former internally displaced persons to their lands.

The ambassador also noted the celebration of the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and France.

"Azerbaijan-France relations are based on friendship and trust, and the countries are looking forward to the further improvement of these relations," Gross added.