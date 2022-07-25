Government is being cleaned and people can see that - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The government is being cleaned and people can see that, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Araz Ahmadov on his appointment as head of Masalli District Executive Authority, Akbar Abbasov on his appointment as head of Lerik District Executive Authority and Elvin Pashayev on his appointment as head of Goygol District Executive Authority, Trend reports.

"Very serious reforms are being carried out in the area of governance. Extensive cleaning work is under way. Those who brought about these situations and incited civil servants and local executive bodies to engage in these illegal cases have been dismissed. The government is being cleaned and people can see that. This is why you, as public officials, should pay very serious attention to this. This is my message to you and to representatives of all government agencies. At the same time, this is my message to those who want to engage in illegal activities. Stop it! You will be punished. You are already being punished. We cannot dwarf the successful development of our country because of someone's greed or someone's personal interests," the head of state said.