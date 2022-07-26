Armenian armed forces committed nine provocations - Azerbaijani MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. The Armenian armed forces committed nine armed provocations on July 25, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, in two cases, the Armenian forces, from their positions in the direction of Saybali settlement, Garakilsa area of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Minkand settlement, Lachin district.

Another seven provocations were recorded on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed. Members of the illegal Armenian armed group from weapons of various calibers periodically fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Khojaly districts.

In all cases, as a result of adequate response measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army, the shooting by the Armenian armed forces was suppressed, added the ministry.