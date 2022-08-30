Azerbaijani and Turkish electronic government portals to be integrated

SAMSUN,Türkiye, August 30. The presentation of integration of the Azerbaijani e-gov portal and Turkish e-government portal on September 1, Chairman of the State Agency for Citizens Service and Social Innovations Ulvi Mehdiyev told Trend.

He noted that after this integration, citizens of Azerbaijan will be able to use the portal upon arrival in Türkiye, if any document is required, or, vice versa, if a Turkish citizen staying in Azerbaijan needs any document from the Turkish state.

"This is a very serious step. The presentation of this integration will take place at Teknofest on September 1," Mehdiyev added.