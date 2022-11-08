MoD of Türkiye congratulates Azerbaijani people on Victory Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye congratulated the Azerbaijani people on November 8 – Victory Day, Trend reports citing the ministry's official Twitter post.

"We congratulate heroic Azerbaijan on November 8 – Victory Day. Türkiye will further continue to stand with its brothers, who liberated their lands from Armenian occupation as a result of a heroic struggle in 2020 and showed the power of Azerbaijan to the whole world," the ministry tweeted.

On November 8, 2020, Shusha city that is of considerable significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from the Armenian occupation during the second Karabakh war. The liberation of the city became the culminating point of the 44-day war. Following the Presidential Order of December 3, 2020, November 8 is celebrated as Victory Day in Azerbaijan every year.