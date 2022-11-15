Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani traditional dance performed within exhibition in Geneva (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 15 November 2022 11:03 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani traditional dance performed within exhibition in Geneva (PHOTO)

Nargiz Sadikhova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. An Azerbaijani traditional dance was performed within “Les Automnales” exhibition in Geneva, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov said on Twitter, Trend reports on November 15.

"Was proud of amazing performance of Azerbaijan Children Dance Group IRS in the framework of cultural program in Geneva "Les Automnales". The group of Azerbaijani young dancers, who live in Switzerland, is led by active member of Azerbaijani diaspora, Mariya Khan-Khoyskaya Martignoli. Thank you, Mariya khanum," Isgandarov noted.

