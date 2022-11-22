Baku hosting special conference on 'Security and cooperation: role of political parties'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. A special conference of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) on ‘Security and cooperation: role of political parties’, organized by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), is being held in Baku, Trend reports on November 22.

Deputy Chairman - Head of the YAP Central Office Tahir Budagov delivered an opening speech at the event.

According to Budagov, global threats are increasing, and at such a time there is an even greater need for dialogue and cooperation.

"Under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, a lot of work has been done and continues to be done to restore stability, and achieve peace and cooperation in the region," he said.

The official also said that the coexistence of representatives of various ethnic and religious groups in conditions of tolerance in Azerbaijan is a national treasure of the country.

As Budagov noted, for about 30 years, Azerbaijani lands were occupied by Armenia. Despite all the attempts of Azerbaijan to reach a peaceful settlement of the conflict, Armenia continued its destructive policy and military provocations.

On September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation and liberated its occupied lands, thereby implementing the provisions of the well-known four UN resolutions, he reminded.

Nudagov also stressed that in the post-conflict period, Armenia refuses to fulfill its obligations under the tripartite statement signed on November 10, 2020.

Head of the Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Power of the Presidential Administration Adalat Valiyev read out a congratulatory letter from the President of Azerbaijan, chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev, addressed to the conference participants.

Co-Chairman of the ICAPP Standing Committee, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, and former Director of the National Assembly Office Chung Eui-yong wished success to the participants of the conference.

He stressed that Azerbaijan has passed a successful path of development, and also spoke about the challenges that the world faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chung Eu-yong noted that all conflicts should be resolved peacefully.

Member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Afif Demirkiran said that political parties can promote security and engage in dialogue in this area.

"Conflicts affect the world as a whole," he said.

Demirkiran also spoke about the work done by Türkiye to create a ‘grain corridor’ in the Black Sea.

"Türkiye takes a strategic position and plays an important role in Asia. We make an important contribution to regional and global security. Today, Türkiye provides its support in solving security, trade and energy problems," the MP added.