BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the law on the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2023, Trend reports.

According to the law, next year the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan will amount to 212.7 million manat ($125.1 million), which is 31.1 million manat ($18.29 million) or 17.25 percent more than in 2022.