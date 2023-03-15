Islamophobia is widespread in India - chairman of Pakistan's MUSLIM Institute think tank (UPDATE)

Title Changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Islamophobia is growing in South Asia countries, Chairman of Pakistan-based MUSLIM (Mission of Unity, Stability & Leadership in Muslims) Institute think tank Sultan Ahmad Sahibzada said, Trend reports.

Sahibzada made the remark at a panel session of the international conference themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges” in Baku.

According to him, among South Asia countries, Islamophobia has widely spread in India.

"This is supported by the rhetoric of nationalism, and racism. In India, a policy is being pursued against Muslims," ​​the institute’s chairman added.

On March 15-16, the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), and the G20 Interfaith Forum are organizing an international conference dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges”.

The main purpose of the conference is to provide an academic discussion platform on the alarming trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-populated countries at international and national levels.

The conference, bringing together scientists, experts of international organizations, religious figures, and representatives of non-governmental organizations from 32 countries, is featuring discussions on different approaches in the fight against Islamophobia, a manifestation of Islamophobia in some European countries, and Islamophobia in the international media.

15 March was designated as the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” at the session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), held in Niamey, Niger, on November 27-28, 2020. In 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring March 15 as “International Day to Combat Islamophobia”.