Azerbaijani Ombudsman urges ICRC to visit country's servicemen captured by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva has urged the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) to visit Azerbaijani servicemen, Trend reports citing the Ombudsman Office’s statement.

"As the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman), I appeal to the relevant international organizations regarding the fact of inhuman treatment of our servicemen, I urge them to respond to this fact and call on Armenia to comply with the requirements assumed in accordance with international law," the appeal said.

Will be updated