ODIHR/OSCE demands to bring to justice those responsible for ill-treatment of Azerbaijani soldier in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the OSCE demands to bring to justice those responsible for the ill-treatment of the Azerbaijani military in Armenia, OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights said on Twitter, Trend reports.

"The incident should be investigated without delay, and those responsible should be brought to justice in accordance with international law," the publication says.

Moreover, Azerbaijani army servicemen - Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) previously went missing due to limited visibility under unfavorable weather conditions in the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic bordering Armenia. And yesterday, video footage and photos of torture in Armenia regarding Huseyn Akhundov occurred in the Armenian media.

At the same time, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has opened a criminal case on the fact of torture in Armenia against a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. In turn, Sabina Aliyeva, the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan appealed to international organizations in this regard and also urged the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) to visit the Azerbaijani servicemen in captivity.