Azerbaijan, Armenia make significant progress in addressing difficult issues - US State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Armenia and Azerbaijan made significant progress in addressing difficult issues, US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said at a briefing, Trend reports.

“Last week’s discussions were constructive. We believe that the delegations from Armenia and Azerbaijan made significant progress in addressing difficult issues,” he said.

Patel noted that both countries agreed in principle to certain terms and have a better understanding of each other’s points of views.

He said the US believes that with additional good will and flexibility the agreement is within reach.

“We continue to provide full support and engagement from the US as the two countries continue to engage in dialogue and continue to secure a durable and sustainable peace,” noted Patel.

Noting that the parties will continue their talks, Patel said the US welcomes this.

“Direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and reaching lasting peace,” he added.