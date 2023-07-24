Azerbaijan’s society is based on family values - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. “Azerbaijan’s society is based on traditional values, values of the family. These traditions are very deep,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the China Media Group media corporation.

“It is important that we now managed to preserve these family values and respect to the elderly living in the global environment after more than 30 years of independence. This is the foundation of our society. For me, as for any other Azerbaijanis, the father is a very dear person, the person who you want to look like, especially, when you can be proud of your father. This is a big happiness for me, because I was with him during the most difficult times for him personally, and for the Azerbaijani people,” the head of state underlined.