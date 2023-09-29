Azerbaijan finds weapons, ammunition in memorial complex in Karabakh - MoD (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. During the inspection of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, a significant amount of weapons and ammunition was found in the memorial complex erected in memory of the participants of the second World war on the territory of the Khojavend district, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"The large amount of ammunition and weapons of various calibers found on the territory of the complex proves that the memorial was used as a military warehouse," the ministry said.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.

Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.