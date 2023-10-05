Armenia propagates revanchist ideas - Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Against the background of prompt actions of the Azerbaijani side to ensure the rights and reintegration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh, the propaganda of revanchist ideas and continuation of the Azerbaijanophobia policy by some circles in Armenia raises concern, Ombudsman's Office said, Trend reports.

It was noted that such propaganda of hatred should be prevented in order to effectively ensure the rights and freedom of people and support the peace process.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarm and withdraw Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, neutralize their military infrastructure, ensure the safety of civilians returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction work, and Azerbaijani military personnel, as well as restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist activities of a local nature were launched in the region on September 19, 2023, which ended on September 20 at 13:00 (GMT+4).

Armenian separatists surrendered by raising the white flag. According to the terms of Azerbaijan, the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan, Armenian illegal armed formations are disbanded. In parallel, all ammunition and heavy equipment are being surrendered. Coordination of these processes with the Russian peacekeeping contingent is being ensured.

Azerbaijan started practical activities for the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region. In this regard, Ramin Mammadov, who was appointed responsible for contacts with Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with representatives of Armenian residents in Yevlakh and Khojaly on September 21, 25 and 29, 2023.

During the meetings, the reintegration plans of the Republic of Azerbaijan were presented and discussions were held around this.

It was noted that reintegration is carried out within the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the basis of the Constitution, law and international obligations of Azerbaijan.