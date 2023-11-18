Unjustified Armenian claims against Azerbaijan once again refuted legally - ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The decision adopted by the International Court of Justice on November 17, 2023 to determine additional provisional measures regarding the application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination has once again refuted Armenia's unfounded legal claims against Azerbaijan, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports.

She mentioned this in her opinion on the International Court of Justice's November 17, 2023 ruling.

"In addition to the fact that most of the accusatory claims made against our country on various platforms have been rejected by the International Court of Justice, the absence of any factual basis for these claims has once again been confirmed," she said.

Aliyeva mentioned that tolerance in Azerbaijan has strong foundations, rich traditions, deep historical and cultural roots. At the state level, attention is paid to ensuring the rights and freedom of people of different nationalities and religions living in Azerbaijan, cultural diversity, rules of coexistence, their development and harmonization. The Azerbaijani state constantly calls to declare its commitment to international legal obligations in connection with ensuring the rights of the residents of Karabakh of Armenian origin, declares a high level of ensuring security and meeting the humanitarian needs of these persons, and takes practical steps towards the reintegration of the residents of Armenian origin.

The Office of Azerbaijan's Ombudsman carries out activities in the field of ensuring the rights and freedom of every person living in Azerbaijan, regardless of nationality, religion, race, ethnic or other affiliation.

"The issue of ensuring and protecting the rights and freedom of our citizens of Armenian origin living in Karabakh, enshrined in the national legislation and international documents, is also constantly in the center of attention of the Ombudsman," Aliyeva noted.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel