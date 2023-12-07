Japanese Ambassador's diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan ends

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Junichi Wada, Japan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, to mark the completion of his diplomatic mission, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The meeting emphasized Azerbaijan and Japan's significant potential for future development of bilateral relations. The significance of economic, energy, cultural, tourism, agricultural, high technology, education, and other areas of cooperation was stressed. Political dialogue and high-level visits between the two countries were stressed.

Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan's position based on international law norms and principles about the resolution of the conflict, which is the greatest threat to regional security, and the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty. The Minister remembered that the ambassador in Azerbaijan at the time was a witness to these historical events.

It was observed that there are numerous prospects for Azerbaijan's cooperation with Japan in post-conflict rehabilitation and construction work, as well as in the formation of "green" energy and free economic zones.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister thanked Junichi Wada for his contribution to the growth of Azerbaijani-Japanese relations and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Junichi Wada expressed gratitude for the kind welcome and support he got from Azerbaijan's state and governmental institutions and organizations during his visit.

During the meeting, the parties discussed various subjects of mutual interest.

