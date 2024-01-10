Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
If Zangezur corridor is not opened, we are not going to open our border with Armenia anywhere else - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 10 January 2024 21:02 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Cargoes, citizens going from Azerbaijan to Azerbaijan should pass there freely without undergoing any inspection, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Trend reports.

“Otherwise, Armenia will remain an eternal deadlock, and if the route (Zangezur corridor – ed.) I mentioned is not opened, we are not going to open our border with Armenia anywhere else. So they will do themselves more harm than good,” the head of state pointed out.

