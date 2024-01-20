Armenia must ban activities of elements menacing Azerbaijan's sovereignty - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Armenia must ban activities of elements menacing Azerbaijan's sovereignty, the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

The community noted that Armenian media spread information that someone named Samvel Shahramanyan, claiming to be the "president" of a fictional "state", is making appointments to the position of "state minister".

Furthermore, the community said that a "commission" has been established, led by former Armenian Foreign Minister, avowed racist Vardan Oskanyan "for conducting an international work".

"Why does Armenia, considering the statements of the Western Azerbaijan Community on the inadmissibility of destroying the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in Armenia as an encroachment on its sovereignty and territorial integrity, create conditions for such hostile activities against Azerbaijan? All this is absolutely contradict Armenia's statements about its readiness to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan in the near future," the community added.

