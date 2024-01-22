Foreign media to crane over Azerbaijan's presidential election - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. We have received a positive reaction from the majority of international organizations to whom we issued an official note for their participation as monitors in the emergency presidential election in Azerbaijan, said spokesperson of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada, Trend reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent the relevant notes to the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM), the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement," he said.

"Following the existing practice, these organizations request that their member states watch the election in the relevant country. We received encouraging answers from the majority of the groups to which we sent invitations," the spokesman added.

Hajizada also stated that international media outlets have received several requests to watch the presidential election, and the precise number will be published once the accreditation process is complete.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

