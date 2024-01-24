Ballot papers printing kicks off ahead of presidential election in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The printing of election ballots has begun at the Azerbaijani parliament ahead of the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, scheduled for February 7, Trend reports.

The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov and the CEC members got acquainted with the created conditions and the printing process.

Panahov gave recommendations on strict compliance with legal requirements regarding the printing and issuance of ballot papers to lower-level election commissions.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The CEC on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

