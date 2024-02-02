Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Area of territory allocated for Baku International Sea Trade Port shrinks to 369.26 hectares - decree

Politics Materials 2 February 2024 17:15 (UTC +04:00)
Area of territory allocated for Baku International Sea Trade Port shrinks to 369.26 hectares - decree

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1121 of March 18, 2015 "On Establishment of Baku International Sea Trade Port Closed Joint-Stock Company", Trend reports.

According to the decree, previously allocated 400 hectares for the construction of a new complex of the International Sea Trade Port in the Alat settlement of Garadagh district of Baku city were reduced to 369.26 hectares.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more