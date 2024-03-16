Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze concludes his official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze concludes his official visit to Azerbaijan

Politics Materials 16 March 2024 17:43 (UTC +04:00)
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze concludes his official visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze has completed his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian PM at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze was seen off by Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze and other officials.

