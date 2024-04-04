BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Presenting periodic research articles based on information leaked from the intelligence agencies of various states, the Observer Online published the following article on April 2, 2024, under the headline "Why are French intelligence officers fleeing the countries?" (Why French intelligence officers are fleeing countries), which touches on many new and little-known issues.

With countless clues and leaks hinting at the problems France faced in Azerbaijan and other countries, the methods and techniques of French intelligence alarmed the latter.

Additionally, it should be noted that "Intelligence Online," known for its proximity to these structures in France, has recently started publishing unsubstantiated articles related to Azerbaijan.

Trend presents an English translation of this article by "Observer Online":

"Why are French intelligence officers fleeing their host countries?

What "Intelligence Online" was silent about

Armenia is on its way to becoming a new colony

Against the backdrop of the Armenian lobby's initiatives in France and failures in Africa, Armenia, as an ideal option for becoming a new colony, has become an attractive market for French arms sales. Neutral observers see this as an obstacle to the establishment of sustainable peace as well as an attempt to rekindle the completed war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which has restored territorial integrity recognized by international law in the Caucasus region.

Thus, Azerbaijan is not only a modern country with a stable economy, hosting numerous international conferences, but also directing its rich natural resources towards modern development. If we consider that none of the countries in the world has won wars in the last ten years, Azerbaijan is the only exception in this respect. It secured its territorial integrity, recognized by the world community, with a complete victory over neighboring Armenia, which was the result of the retreat of Armenian troops from the territories occupied in the 1990s.

Of course, in such conditions, representatives of French intelligence would have been those who, for many years, felt comfortable in friendly Azerbaijan, from where they penetrated Asia, and now act against the national interests of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is the largest power in the Caucasus region, which is a country with extensive counterintelligence and intelligence capabilities. Its actions against French intelligence were accompanied by a series of arrests, declaring diplomats persona non grata, and other measures.

One of those arrested, a French citizen, was charged with obtaining British citizenship in Azerbaijan (the reason for sending an Azerbaijani arrested for cooperating with him to Northern Ireland in the following articles).

At the height of the mistakes made, the head of the DGSE foreign intelligence service and the French Foreign Minister were relieved of their duties.

Most interesting was the exposure of a wide intelligence network, previously overlooked by official Baku, operating against Azerbaijan and third countries through Azerbaijan, as well as the ways and methods of their illegal operations, bribery, and bargaining, and shameful mistakes made about secrecy, which shocked the international community.

When intelligence officers who described their lives in fiction fled, their books were left behind

The news about the investigation launched in Azerbaijan on the facts of the involvement of Azerbaijani and French citizens as spies has already spread to various prestigious international organizations and regions.

It became known that the French intelligence officers who committed the above-mentioned crimes managed to be secretly appointed to senior positions in international organizations where many countries are represented.

In December 2023, when a series of arrests began in Baku, one of them took the first flight from Bishkek to France, leaving the post of the head of an international organization in Central Asia. During these months, he is prevented from leaving France by the fear of his games recorded in Baku (an outstanding description of this man in our next publications).

It was probably one of the first innovations in the art of intelligence to have secret agents record their lives and operations in memoirs. This was an indirect means for them to prove their deeds to unjust officials in the future.

What has not been touched by the Intelligence Online newspaper, which has increased interest in Azerbaijan?

The French newspaper Intelligence Online, known for where it draws its articles from, almost regularly does not forget to mention the subject of Azerbaijan.

Sometimes the newspaper can't help but write about shocking scandals behind the doors of French diplomacy.

Where has international cooperation in the fight against terrorism gone?

In a particularly sensitive period of current DGSE activity, the intention of effective cooperation with other states in the fight against international terrorism is not felt.

Independent experts assess this either as justified confidence in dealing with terrorist organizations or as unwarranted indifference against the backdrop of economic-colonial interests. In any case, there is time to deal with the methods that pit Iran and Israel against each other in the territory of third countries.

Azerbaijan is a country that plays an active role in the fight against terrorism, has experienced the deprivation of citizenship of more than 500 people who joined international terrorist organizations, arrests "accountants" of ISIS and other persons, and is also a country that cooperates internationally in this direction.

The steps taken in the field of international cooperation in this direction are naturally a requirement for the protection of humanity.

Today, the Dervish Mesteli Shah is directly targeting Paris from Khorasan, and the world is trying to avoid a huge terrorist wave approaching France in the name of revenge for Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, and others.

It is the long-standing French colonial exploitation, the resulting hunger and poverty of the population, and social and political instability in the countries that make the said African countries powerless in the face of growing local terrorist organizations.

The foreign adventures of the man who beat up French reporters

The amounts of bribes received by the well-known "derelict" Alexandre Benalla from new foreign tycoons to solve his problems, against the national interests of France, are blinding to the eye.

Although he was unable to write works of fiction, he made purchases from family members of some prominent foreign figures and used methods and piles of papers that left behind traces. Today, if there is any way to influence French law enforcement and protect him, usually no one can take interesting evidence out of the hands of the public press.

Toward what future - an example of democracy for the world or colonial national interests?

Every time there have been issues with a partner country, no less an object of criticism has been the DGSE's human resource professionals, who have ruined the careers of their professional staff because of family ties. Another theme is the aspects that reinforce the hatred of the colonists.

The fact of the distribution of high fees by some intelligence officials who mobilized a team to investigate methods of replacing American and British companies in neighboring markets with large French companies, not only among subordinates but also among subordinate colleagues involved in intimate relationships, could lead to additional rumors.

This cooperation also allows them to meet and discuss France's domestic political horizons in private with economic giants.

Those authorized to massively collect the personal data of the population without their consent have no problem. However, Paris today is a place where hesitation in the proper selection of personnel engaged in the tacit control of the country's politicians cannot override the interests of these data carriers.

Against the backdrop of intelligence failures, the transition of the head of domestic intelligence to foreign intelligence to establish a deeper mechanism of personal influence on the domestic political audience promises even more interesting scandals in the domestic political space in the future.

The frustrations arising from the role of personal relationships in the territorialization of officers seem to be of little importance compared to these scandals.

I wonder if the DGSE feels that the updated list of employees of the Directorate of Intelligence Gathering (DRO DGSE) is already allowing many countries to watch their purposeful successive primitive visits with a smile!

Other topics not covered by Intelligence Online in our next articles are:

"Covert money transactions with Somalia and other countries: addresses and desires"

"What does French intelligence look for in British companies other than national interests?""

"Ostriches use cell phone numbers from foreign countries."

"The TutaNota e-mail service or the location of the DGSE agent network"

"Terror against politicians in France: simple and top secret mechanisms"

The Elysee's experience of 8-zero bribes is called "honorarium."

"Why French intelligence can't find two domestic spies, patriots by conviction"

"Alexandre Benalla's shocking bargaining with representatives of European competitors in the Middle East with a privileged passport - for the first time with documents and audio recordings"

"Tilenga-EACOP, Cabo Delgado: secrets and woes."

