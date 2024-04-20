Armenia and Azerbaijan resolve issue at negotiating table for first time - Nikol Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Armenia and Azerbaijan have resolved the issue at the negotiating table for the first time, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan told reporters, commenting on the agreements on the first stage of border delimitation, Trend reports.

"It is very important to state that for the first time, Armenia and Azerbaijan have resolved the issue at the negotiating table," he emphasized.

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024.

The sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (RA) - Baganys Ayrim (AR), Voskepar (RA) - Ashagy Askipara (AR), Kirants (RA) – Kheyrimli (AR), and Berkaber (RA) - Gyzylhajily (AR) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

