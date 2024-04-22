Azerbaijan discusses development of relations with Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has met with Chairman of the Economy Committee of the Georgian Parliament David Songulashvili, Trend reports.

The meeting discussed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Gafarova noted that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Georgia, sharing common cultural values, have lived together for centuries in friendship and good neighborliness, and relations between the countries are based on this solid foundation.

During the talk, it was mentioned that relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia have reached a level of strategic partnership and are constantly developing. The important role of high-level visits in the development of relations between the countries was noted, and it was emphasized that the dynamics of the mutual visits of the leaders show how much importance they attach to the relations between the countries.

Additionally, noting that inter-parliamentary ties are one of the important components of bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, the Speaker emphasized that today very effective cooperation has been established between our legislative bodies. Mutual visits by parliamentary presidents, delegations, and friendship groups gave an important impetus to the development of this cooperation. It was noted that the committees of our legislative bodies also have a good experience with cooperation.

Besides, it was noted at the meeting that, taking into account the importance of economic issues in the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia, strengthening ties between the economic committees of the legislative bodies will further expand the cooperation both between the parliaments and state structures in a broader sense.

Having conveyed the greetings of the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili to the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Songulashvili uttered congratulations on the successful holding of the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan in all sovereign territories of the country. He noted the important role of the legislative bodies in the development of relations between the two countries.

The sides criticized the double standards existing in several international organizations and stressed the need to strengthen joint activities in international organizations. The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

