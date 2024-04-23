Armenia's return of villages marks development for peace process - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov delivered a speech on the priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy at a meeting with representatives of think tanks at the CEVRO Institute during his official visit to the Czech Republic, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In his speech, the minister discussed the main directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Czech relations, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the realities and challenges of the post-conflict period, and Azerbaijan's work in the areas of energy security, transport, and communication in the region.



Furthermore, it was observed that Azerbaijan actively encourages regional cooperation formats and joint initiatives, particularly in the areas of economy, energy security, transportation, and communications.

The minister stated that with the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, new chances for regional peace and confidence had developed. It was stated that our government is determined to promote the normalization agenda with Armenia bilaterally while avoiding external involvement in the process. It was noted that Armenia's recent repatriation of four Azerbaijani villages through discussions represents potential progress in the future peace process.

He briefed the meeting attendees on Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29 and the preparations underway, noting that this chairmanship reflects the country's commitment to combating climate change.

Following that, the minister fielded various questions from the meeting attendees.

