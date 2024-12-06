Azerbaijan, US parley multilateral cooperation issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov has discussed the country's bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues with the US during a meeting with a delegation led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Joshua Huck, a source in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The meeting highlighted the significance of historical cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and the US in a number of areas and the importance of developing bilateral relations within the framework of mutual interests. The Azerbaijani-US cooperation within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), organized by Azerbaijan in November of this year, was highly appreciated.

The Azerbaijani official briefed on the situation in the region in the post-conflict period and the negotiations for a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He pointed out that despite significant progress in the peace treaty negotiations, Armenia's constitution and legislative acts, as well as its statements in international organizations and courts, still contain claims regarding Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Additionally, the parties held an exchange of views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

