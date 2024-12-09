Azerbaijan sets additional polling stations for municipal election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The decision has been made to create additional polling stations in two electoral districts for the upcoming municipal election in Azerbaijan. Trend reports.

The announcement was made by the Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Rovzat Gasimov, during a recent meeting of the body.

The official explained that the decision to establish additional polling stations in the Sharur-Sadarak Electoral District No. 1 and the Sabirabad-Shirvan Electoral District No. 68 was made due to the increasing number of voters.

