Media reps obtain complete freedom to observe municipal election in Azerbaijan - CEC (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Media representatives of Azerbaijan have been given full freedom to observe the municipal elections, the Chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov told reporters within the framework of the ballot paper printing process in connection with the upcoming municipal elections, Trend reports.

According to him, this is done to ensure transparency of the elections and prevent possible problems.

“Media representatives will be able to observe all the processes for 2 months by presenting a certificate of the organization they represent without having to undergo accreditation at the Central Election Commission,” Mazahir Panahov noted.