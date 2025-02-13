Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova addresses Organizational Committee of 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament in New York (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. At the request of the Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, on February 12, Sevil Mikayilova, Member of the Parliament and Vice President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), delivered a speech at the Preparatory Committee meeting for the 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament (15SWSP) in New York, Trend reports.

In her speech, Mikayilova emphasized the importance of an inclusive and multilateral approach to the work of parliaments around the world, stressing the need for more active participation of young parliamentarians. In this regard, the MP proposed including at least one young parliamentarian in the national delegations attending the IPU summit scheduled for July 28. The proposal was accepted.

Mikayilova also highlighted the issue of the insufficient representation of women in global politics and the need to take measures to increase the role of women politicians. In particular, the MP drew attention to the successful work of First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

The MP further highlighted Azerbaijan's significant progress toward gender equality, noting that women are well-represented in the Azerbaijani Parliament, with a woman serving as the Speaker.

During the meeting, the report of the second session of the Preparatory Committee for the Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament, held on October 18, 2024, was approved, and an updated version of the organizational parameters for the 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament, to be held in Geneva on July 28, was agreed upon. The preliminary agenda for the Summit was also approved. Additionally, the list of special guests to be invited as key speakers and panelists was discussed. In line with the goals of the Preparatory Committee, there was a discussion on how to integrate gender equality principles into the process, agenda, and outcomes of the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (6WCSP).

The meeting will resume today.

Sevil Mikayilova and MP Sultan Mammadov are currently in New York for the organizational committee meetings of the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, the 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament, and parliamentary hearings at the UN.

The MPs will also participate in parliamentary hearings at the UN Headquarters on a joint initiative of the IPU and the President of the UN General Assembly, titled "Expanding Activities in the Sustainable Development Goals: Finance, Institutions, and Policy".

The hearings, attended by around 300 participants, including parliamentarians, consultants, and experts from over 60 countries, will focus on ways to revive the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and discuss the role of parliaments in this effort.

The MPs' visit to New York will conclude on February 16.