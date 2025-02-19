APA budget framework gains green light at Azerbaijan's Baku session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The draft resolution on budget planning for the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) has been approved at the meeting of the Permanent Committee on Budget during the 15th plenary session of the APA in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

Under the agreed draft, all Member Parliaments equitably share the financial needs of the APA and its Secretariat on the agreed amount of annual contribution ranging between the minimum of $22,000 to $50,000. The total budget for the organization is set at $1 million. This issue will be brought up for discussion at the plenary session.

To note, the event, bringing together 35 delegations and about 280 representatives, is set to discuss a host of important issues.

The APA is a significant platform for parliamentary diplomacy, bringing together the parliaments of Asian countries. Such events help develop discussions and strengthen dialogue between the legislative bodies of member countries.

